111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) were up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 677,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,450,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 111 by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

