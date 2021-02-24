12Ships (TSHP) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00738141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060442 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,960,554,802 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

