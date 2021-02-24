1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$5.04.

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) Company Profile

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

