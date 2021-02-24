1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$5.04.
1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) Company Profile
