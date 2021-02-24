135,211 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

