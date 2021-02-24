14642 (MCK.V) (CVE:MCK) Stock Price Down 13.5%

14642 (MCK.V) (CVE:MCK)’s share price dropped 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 29,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 52,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About 14642 (MCK.V) (CVE:MCK)

Manson Creek Resources Ltd. (Manson) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and exploration of early-stage gold projects across Canada. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The Company’s projects include the Tell Project and the Meridian Gold Silver project.

