1,660,246 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,660,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,814,000. MINISO Group comprises about 6.5% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.55% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000.

Shares of MNSO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 19,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,085. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

