$171.76 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $171.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $173.79 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $164.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $553.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $564.44 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $580.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 136,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 177.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

