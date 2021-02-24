17,439 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.18. 9,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34.

