18,846 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

SR stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

