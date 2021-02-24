19,298 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $13.07 on Wednesday, reaching $309.54. The company had a trading volume of 251,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.33 and its 200-day moving average is $171.96.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.