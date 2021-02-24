1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $3.44

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00007127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $494.64 million and $188.77 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00495090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00066874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00080741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00477498 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,713,214 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

