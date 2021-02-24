$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $226.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

