$206.14 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $206.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.90 million and the lowest is $204.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $174.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $867.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $868.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $957.04 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

