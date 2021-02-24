20,900 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.