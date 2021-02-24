21,177 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

