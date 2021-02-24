$227.16 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce sales of $227.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.98 million. WNS posted sales of $235.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.