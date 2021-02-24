$237.26 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $237.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $236.56 million. FireEye reported sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in FireEye by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.