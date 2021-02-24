$24.87 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $24.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.25 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $20.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $93.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 million to $94.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.66 million, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $110.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

