$244.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $244.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.48 million and the highest is $247.46 million. Ferro posted sales of $245.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $941.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

FOE opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.