$255.19 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $255.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $253.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $962.30 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.80 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

