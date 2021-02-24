2,800,476 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.83% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after buying an additional 2,223,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 466,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

