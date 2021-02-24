2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $219.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.36 million. 2U posted sales of $175.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $933.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.40 million to $943.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 2U by 102.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 90,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 2U by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 191,351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 2U by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

