2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of 2U worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

