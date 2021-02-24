$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.08 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

