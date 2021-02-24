$30.00 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce sales of $30.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $61.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.67 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

