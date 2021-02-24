30,178 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,402. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

