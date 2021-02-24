3,054 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.24 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

