3,054 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

