$31.54 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $31.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $25.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $79.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $97.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.86 million, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $271.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays raised their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

