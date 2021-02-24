$358.61 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $358.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.21 million and the highest is $364.00 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $369.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $854.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.