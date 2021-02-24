3,920 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $12.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $360.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.