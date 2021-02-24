$398.99 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report sales of $398.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CNX opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

