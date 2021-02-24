3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,062.27

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,062.27 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,147 ($14.99). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80), with a volume of 1,293,855 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on III shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,062.27.

In other news, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Insiders bought a total of 40 shares of company stock valued at $44,962 in the last 90 days.

3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

