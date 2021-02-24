3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $176.17 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

