$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce sales of $45.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.25 million. Camden National reported sales of $43.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $181.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.