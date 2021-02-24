$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $45.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in First Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $592.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

