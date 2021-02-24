46,924 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,601.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,453,929 shares of company stock worth $116,658,838 over the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

