52,950 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.