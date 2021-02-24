$533.67 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce sales of $533.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.70 million. LHC Group posted sales of $531.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG opened at $202.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

