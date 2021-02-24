56,000 Shares in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 104,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 88,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $798,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,470.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,988 shares of company stock worth $4,064,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.