$596.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce sales of $596.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $618.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

