$596.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $596.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.20 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

GIL stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.