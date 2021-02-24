5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) has been given a C$5.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 368,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,181. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

