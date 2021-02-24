$68.45 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce $68.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.99 million and the lowest is $61.90 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $330.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.71 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $351.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

FLY opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

