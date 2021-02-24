$69.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $69.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $238.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

