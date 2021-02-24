$69.60 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report sales of $69.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $68.75 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $63.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $284.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.18 million to $295.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $298.91 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $321.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 60.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

