69,009 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.