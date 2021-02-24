70152 (MUM.V) (CVE:MUM) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of 70152 (MUM.V) (CVE:MUM) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 24,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 48,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About 70152 (MUM.V) (CVE:MUM)

Mustang Minerals Corp. explores and develops base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the development of the Mayville Makwa project located in southeastern Manitoba. It also has interests in the Tanco property located in southeast Manitoba; and the East Bull Lake, the River Valley, and the Bannockburn nickel projects located in Ontario.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for 70152 (MUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70152 (MUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.