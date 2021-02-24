70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.
70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.