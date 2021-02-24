71,380 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIACA. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIACA stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.